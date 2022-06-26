Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of TFC opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.