Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Cut by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

