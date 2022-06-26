Truist Financial Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $94.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,381,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after acquiring an additional 309,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

