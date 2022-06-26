Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 82 ($1.00) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 95 ($1.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 75.78 ($0.93).

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 47.74 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.48. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 64.08 ($0.78). The stock has a market cap of £686.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.16.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

