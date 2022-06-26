Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Georgetown University bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 639,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 486,359 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $13,577,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $6,909,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.