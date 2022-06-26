Ubex (UBEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $26.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Ubex has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $145,432.91 and $26.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010454 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00204752 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

