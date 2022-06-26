UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €30.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($55.26) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

FRA FRE opened at €28.10 ($29.58) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a one year high of €80.00 ($84.21). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €32.21 and a 200 day moving average of €33.60.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

