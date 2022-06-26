UBS Group Trims REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price to $47.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.78.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.