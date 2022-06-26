Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

