Unison Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 1.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

NYSE:DFS opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

