Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

VNQ stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

