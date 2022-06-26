Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,618,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

