Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 71,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in MetLife by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

NYSE MET opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

