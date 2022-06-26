Unison Advisors LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

