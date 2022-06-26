Unison Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,674,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.71%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

