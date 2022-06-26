Unison Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,777,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after buying an additional 232,274 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,128,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 193.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

