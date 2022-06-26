UREEQA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,957.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $608,576.79 and $2,957.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00145266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014507 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.