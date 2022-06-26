Vale (NYSE:VALE) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.41.

Vale stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 33,576,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,512,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 56.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 396,733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 22.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,828 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

