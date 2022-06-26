Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up 4.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Valvoline worth $139,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after buying an additional 75,341 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Valvoline by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,795,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,942,000 after buying an additional 115,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,708,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 98,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NYSE VVV opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

