Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,191,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $105.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

