Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,250,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,056,000 after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

