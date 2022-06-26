Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 27.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $152,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

