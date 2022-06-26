Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $140,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Hernani LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

