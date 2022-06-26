Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,381,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after buying an additional 72,804 shares during the period. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $150.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

