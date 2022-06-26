Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.73 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

