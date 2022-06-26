Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) CFO Fuad Ahmad Buys 5,000 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) CFO Fuad Ahmad bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $16,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vaxart by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,332 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 993,652 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxart by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 847,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 424,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vaxart by 539.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 414,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

