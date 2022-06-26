Veil (VEIL) Reaches One Day Volume of $53.00

Veil (VEIL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $309,059.13 and approximately $53.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,253.19 or 0.99850398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00039660 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00239399 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00084946 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00243709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00122398 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

