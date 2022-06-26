Versarien (LON:VRS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON VRS opened at GBX 19.38 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £37.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.30. Versarien has a 1 year low of GBX 14.15 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.25 ($0.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23.
About Versarien (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.