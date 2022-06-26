Versarien (LON:VRS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON VRS opened at GBX 19.38 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £37.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.30. Versarien has a 1 year low of GBX 14.15 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.25 ($0.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

