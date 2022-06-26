Verus Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

