Verus Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.92 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.59 and a 200-day moving average of $193.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

