Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $28.81 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 4.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $28,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,604,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $267,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

