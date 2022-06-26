Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $90.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 12.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $90,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $50.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

