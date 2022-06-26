Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 4,106 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.