Viacoin Price Hits $0.25 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 200.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 345.9% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.84 million and $3,365.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00271828 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002565 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003890 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

