Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 5,041 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $64.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

