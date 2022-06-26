Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 696 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $31.89 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

