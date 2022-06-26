Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.