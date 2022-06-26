Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $63.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.