Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,665 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $46.22 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

