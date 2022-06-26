Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.93 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.