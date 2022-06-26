Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases Shares of 610 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $779.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $897.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $891.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

