Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF makes up about 1.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 1.50% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QINT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,381,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 602.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 39,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QINT opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

