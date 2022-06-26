Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 165 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 157,024 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 321,887 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,675,000 after acquiring an additional 114,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,450,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $87.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

