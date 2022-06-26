Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $215.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

