Vortex Defi Achieves Market Cap of $3,989.30 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $3,989.30 and $4.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00039917 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

