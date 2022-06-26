vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -1.41.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

