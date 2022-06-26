Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Wallbox stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
About Wallbox (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
