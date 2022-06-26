Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Walmart by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

