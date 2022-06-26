WazirX Trading 21.5% Higher This Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. WazirX has a market cap of $88.95 million and $5.88 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00144291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071042 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014264 BTC.

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

