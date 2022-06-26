Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $193.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

